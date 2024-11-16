7 of a family killed in road accident in UP

In a tragic accident , 7 people of a family, including a newly wedded couple, were killed, while 2 others were injured when their auto was hit by a car on Haridwar-Kashipur National Highway of Dhampur police station late Friday night.

According to police on Saturday the accident took place at around 2:00 AM on Friday due to dense fog.The deceased were residents of Tibri village in Dhampur.

The deceased included 4 men, two women and a girl which included a bride and her groom, the groom’s aunt, the groom’s brother and the auto driver.

The family of the accident victim were returning to Moradabad from Bihar after marriage and had booked an auto to come home from there.

Police said the accident occurred when the Creta car driver was overtaking in dense fog.

Among the deceased were Khurshid (65) , groom Vishal (25) , bride Khushi (22), Mumtaz (32), Ruby (28), Bushra (11) and auto driver Ajab Singh (45).

Both the injured are being treated in a private hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Bijnor. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned district administration officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment.