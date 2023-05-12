7 crore assets unearthed in raid on contractual engineer in MP

A contractual assistant engineer in the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation (MPPHC), Hema Meena, will most likely be sacked from her job as the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the state Lokayukta claimed to have unearthed unaccounted assets including properties worth over Rs 7 crore in a raid on her farmhouse on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The raid was carried out at the Hema Meena’s farmhouse located in the Bilkhiriya area of Bhopal yesterday. Lokayukta officials said they had found around 20 four-wheelers, a TV said to be worth Rs 30 lakh, very expensive luxury items, nearly 70 cows and an equal number of dogs, some of expensive foreign breeds, walkie-talkie sets used by Hema Meena to speak with her staff, and other items from the Assistant Engineer’s farm house.

As per the Lokayukta officers’ estimation, the unaccounted property and other items recovered in the raid are worth about Rs 7 crore.

Hema Meena’s official salary from the contractual job is only Rs 30,000 per month. Sources said following the raid, MPPHC Chairman IPS officer Kailash Makwana has ordered removal of Hema Meena with immediate effect from the corporation.

Sources also claimed that Hema Meena is a mere front of a major corruption racket that which involves one or more high-level officers and engineers of the MP Police Housing Corporation.