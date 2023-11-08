NIA Conducts Raids in 10 States for Human Trafficking Cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in 10 states related to human trafficking cases.

The states include Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA’s searches targeted residential premises and locations of suspects involved in these cases, in close coordination with state police forces.

Multiple NIA teams initiated the raids based on specific information against individuals linked to human trafficking. NIA sources indicate that they are searching over four dozen locations across these states to uncover human trafficking networks with international connections.

Advertisement

In a previous case, an NIA team from Bengaluru arrested an absconding accused from Tamil Nadu in a Sri Lankan human trafficking case. The accused, identified as Imran Khan, along with other co-accused, trafficked Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The NIA had taken over the case due to its international implications, and preliminary charges were filed against five Indian accused in October 2021. By the end of October this year, a total of 13 suspects had been implicated in the case by the NIA.

The NIA is also investigating other human trafficking cases involving individuals deceived by traffickers with false promises, including emigration to Canada and employment opportunities. (ANI)