668 human lives lost in Odisha in last 3 yrs in human-elephant conflict

Odisha, home to 2098 elephants, is struggling to cope with the increasing human-jumbo conflict with as many as 668 human lives lost and 509 persons injured due to attack by rampaging pachyderms.

As many as 668 human lives were lost to elephant attacks in Odisha during the last 3 years while 509 persons were injured during the period, state Forest Minister Ganeshram Sing Khuntia told the Assembly to a query by BJD MLA Sanatan Mahakud on Tuesday.

The State reported 149 human deaths in the 2022-2023 fiscal while death of 40 elephants both due to natural and accidental causes was recorded in the last five months, the minister informed. The elephants entering into human habitations in search of food destroyed 73,620 acres of crop land. Besides, the animals also damaged 10,259 houses in the last 5 years.

Advertisement

The jump in cases of human- elephant conflict could be attributed to a multiplicity of factors with the primary factory being human interference in elephant habitats, said wildlife activists. It may be noted here that the state government in May last had increased ex-gratia compensation for human fatalities arising out of conflict with wild animals from Rs 4 lakh lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

The state government was forced to enhance compensation in the wake of reports of people getting killed almost on a daily basis in human-wildlife conflict and property, crops worth crores of rupees damaged across the State.