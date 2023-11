Six men who were heading to Uttarakhand for a vacation died after their car came under a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam, Parsh, Kunal, Dheeraj, Vishal and another man, all residents of Shahdara in east Delhi.

According to police, the accident took place around 4 am near Chhapar in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district when the truck going towards Haridwar hit the speeding car. The car was crushed under the truck, they said.

Advertisement

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.