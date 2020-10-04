This year, the Ministry of Tourism is saluting the Father of Nation on web screen on his birth anniversary by paying an ode to his philosophies and teachings with a series of webinars starting on 1 October. In this series, the Ministry presented a session titled “Gandhi, Ahmedabad and Salt March” on 3 October 2020.

This 58th session of Dekho Apna Desh Webinar series focused on Gandhi Ji’s stay in Ahmedabad and Salt March.

After returning from South Africa in 1915, Gandhiji was advised by Gopal Krishna Gokhale to travel across India and decide his future place to initiate his freedom movement. Gandhiji finally chose Ahmedabad and continued till 12 March 1930 when he left for his famous Dandi March to break the Salt Act on 6 April morning and was finally arrested on 5 May and taken to Pune.

The webinar was presented by Jenu Devan, Managing Director and Commissioner, Gujarat Tourism and Debashish Nayak: Member Secretary and Advisor-Dandi Path Heritage Management Centre and Hon. Director-Oriental Studies and Heritage Management Resource Centre, Gujarat Vidyapith.

Setting the tone for the Webinar, Jenu Devan presented the initiatives taken by the Government of Gujarat with Ministry of Tourism in identifying those places associated with Mahatma Gandhi and development of tourist infrastructure in the Gandhi circuit covering Ahmedabad- Rajkot-Porbandar-Bardoli-Dandi taken up and sanctioned under the Ministry of Tourism assisted Swadesh Darshan Scheme. He mentioned how the Government of Gujarat is focusing on youth participation promoting philosophies of Gandhi ji through activities like cycle yatra, spiritual live concert, launching a video show in Dandi etc.

Debashish Nayak spoke about the support received from people by Gandhi during his days in Ahmedabad. When Gandhi returned from South Africa, it was in Ahmedabad that he chose to set up his base. He lived in Ahmedabad between 1913 and 1930. It was from here that he launched the historic Dandi March (Salt March) in 1930.