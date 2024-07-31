56 madrassas closed in MP for violation of rules

The BJP state government in Madhya Pradesh has shut down 56 Madarsaas in the Sheopur district of the state charging them of not carrying out any educational activities despite getting financial aid from the government.

According to sources, the action has been taken following a report from the District Education Officer (DEO) of Sheopur district. The state government was providing financial aid to at least 80 recognized Madarsaas in the Sheopur district.

However, during scrutiny and inspections over the past few months the administration found that 56 of such aided Madarsaas were either present only on paper or were closed or not conducting any educational activities.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said the action was necessitated, as there were serious discrepancies in the functioning of the Madarsaas.

Singh said that MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav has given strict instructions to take action against such educational institutions that take financial aid and recognition from the state government but do not carry out educational activities as per the requirements.