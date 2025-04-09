Congress passes Nyay Path resolution at AICC session, slams BJP govt

The Congress on Wednesday passed the Nyay Path (Sankalp, Samarpan, Sangharsh) resolution at the AICC session here, reiterating its commitment to social justice as laid down in the Constitution.

The Nyay Path resolution mentioned the Congress vision on pressing issues facing the nation. It also has a message for the party workers to fight unitedly towards the cause of the nation and to take the fight against the BJP-RSS regime to the last mile.

Mentioning about nationalism, the Congress while attacking the BJP and RSS said, “The idea of nationalism for Congress is the one that binds people together. On the other hand, the pseudo-nationalism of the BJP and RSS seeks to divide the society and our people.”

“The BJP-RSS model of nationalism aims to erase India’s diversity. The nationalism espoused by the Congress is deeply embedded in our shared heritage, while that of the BJP-RSS is marred by vitriol and prejudice,” read the resolution which was unanimously passed after extensive deliberations, in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The pseudo-nationalism of the BJP and RSS is nothing but sheer opportunism for power and their goal is not unifying nationalism, but a Machiavellian quest for exploitative power, it alleged.

“In order to grab and retain power by any means, they seek to divide the nation along the lines of religion, caste, region, language, attire, and food habits. Their hollow brand of nationalism is symbolised by spread hatred, seize power, and raid, invade and extort donations,” the party said.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of attacking the Constitution, the Congress said its systematic and conspiratorial attack on India’s Constitutional Institutions is relentless.

“This web of unconstitutionality is being executed by premeditated strikes against different institutions by stripping all semblance of independence and autonomy of Election Commission of India, by a designed bungling in the electoral voter lists, by coercively and forcibly collecting donations through an illegal ‘Electoral Bond Scheme’, by capturing and enslaving institutions like the CBI, ED, CVC, CAG, CBDT and Income Tax to unleash them against political opponents, writers, thinkers, journalists, artists, film makers, NGO’s, civil society members,” the party said.

The agencies have been weaponised to topple democratically elected governments and seize power for BJP through unconstitutional means, it alleged.

Asserting that the federal structure of India is also under direct attack, the Congress said the tactics include financially weakening the States by curtailing their GST revenue share as also by the proposed plan of ‘One Nation, One Election’ for centralisation of the federal structure.

“A glaring and painful example of calculated decimation of federal structure is denial of Statehood to J&K, despite the promise made by the government in the Parliament on 05 August 2019 and the judgement of the Supreme Court, as also failure to fulfil the aspirations of people of Ladakh. This onslaught now extends to the country’s education system by the unilateral imposition of the ‘National Education Policy’, which has become an instrument for ‘academic subjugation’ and commercialisation of education,” the party said in its resolution.

Mentioning about Manipur, the Congress said, ” Manipur is a painful example of this constitutional assault, where the BJP government instigated and crafted the horrific violence, law and order collapsed, a civil war like situation existed on the ground. The Prime Minister shows no inclination to heal the pain and suffering of people of Manipur or even visit the state till today.”

The party also said that the malady of attack on every institution and compromising its sanctity, by force or by allurement, by the powers that are, has not spared even the Judiciary.

“The recent incident of recovery of cash from the residence of a Judge is indeed alarming. While the Congress Party recognises that an independent judiciary is intrinsic to protection of Constitutional principles and democracy, it is also true that Judiciary must set safeguards and standards for accountability. A mechanism for Judicial accountability, without compromising Judicial independence, is the need of the hour,” the Congress said.

The Congress further said not only did the it play a decisive role in the framing of the Constitution, it has steadfastly defended it as a soldier over the last 75 years, adding the Constitution is the final protector of the rights of 140 crore people of the country.

Reiterating its pledge for social justice , the party said social justice’ is the ideological core of it.

“We firmly believe that no nation or society can truly progress by leaving behind the oppressed, the marginalised, and the backward communities. This is the foundation for the constitutional provisions of reservations,” it said.

The party said the constitutionally guaranteed foundation of social justice can only be strengthened and carried forward by a nationwide “caste census”.

On national harmony, it said India’s distinct character lies in its pluralistic culture and the foundational principle of the Indian Constitution is non-discrimination-whether on the basis of religion, caste, language, place of residence, attire or food.

Accusing the BJP government of doing divisive politics, the party said, the BJP government and its affiliates are determined to fracture this core national spirit for ‘political gain’ and ‘lust for power’.

The amendment to the law on Waqf Board, the targeting of Church land, manufactured demonstration outside religious places is all part of this polarising strategy, it alleged.

“We will not allow India to be divided, nor will allow those who seek to divide it to succeed. Our path is clear, quit hate and unite India,” the party said.

On farmers issue, the Congress vowed to enact a law for legal guarantee of MSP, fixation of MSP at 50 oer cent over cost price and take decisive steps for a debt-free future for our farmers.

Mentioning about the foreign policy, the party said, “For the present BJP government, foreign policy has been reduced to a policy of weak-kneed leadership and helpless submission, which is unacceptable.”

On country’s economy , it said, “The stalled consumption is dragging down India’s GDP growth and discouraging the private sector from investing in capacity expansion. Private investment is at a historical low, which exposes the hollowness of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.”

The party in its resolution also committed to strengthen the organisation in this year to take on BJP and oppressive forces.

The Congress also passed a specific resolution related to Gujarat and said it is committed to bring a “positive change” in Gujarat.

The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1995.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held at the end of 2027.