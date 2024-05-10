536 licensed weapons confiscated, 4,705 licensed firearms cancelled amid polls in UP

The directives of the Election Commission of India are being meticulously followed in Uttar Pradesh to uphold law and order during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

During the period from March 16 to May 9, the police department seized 536 licensed firearms from criminals. Besides, 4,705 firearm licences have been revoked and deposited, officials here on Friday disclosed.

Taking proactive measures to prevent potential disturbances, authorities have issued notices under the CrPC to restrict the movements of 27,20,387 individuals, with 24,48,726 individuals complying with the ban. Moreover, the police department has confiscated 9,059 unlicensed firearms, 9,149 cartridges, 3,019.32 kg of explosives, and 522 bombs. Police conducted raids on 4,016 centres manufacturing illegal firearms, resulting in the seizure of 173 centres.

State’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that following the announcement of the election dates for the 2024 general election on March 16, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct has been effectively implemented throughout the state to ensure free, fair, peaceful, fear-free, impartial, inclusive, and safe voting. In compliance with the instructions of the Commission, action is being taken by the police, income tax, excise, narcotics and other departments. For thorough scrutiny, 464 interstate check posts and 1,728 intrastate check posts are operational.

In addition, on May 9, 2024, the police department revoked and deposited the licence of a firearm belonging to a criminal. Taking preventive action under CrPC, 32,124 people were banned. Furthermore, 63 unlicensed firearms, 65 cartridges, and 8 bombs were seized. Police raided 38 centres involved in manufacturing illegal firearms and seized one centre.