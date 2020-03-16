The fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran today, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Islamic nation to 389.

This came a day after over 230 Indians were brought back from Iran to New Delhi and quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.

“A fourth batch of 53 Indians – 52 students and a teacher – has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indians came in a Mahan Air flight that landed at the Delhi airport early today. They were later taken to Jaisalmer in an Air India flight for being quarantined.

Sources said the preliminary screening of the people who returned was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims was brought back from Iran last Tuesday and the second group of 44 Indian pilgrims on Friday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working to bring back Indians stranded there. Over 700 people have died from the disease in Iran and nearly 14,000 cases have been detected.

Jaishankar had told the Rajya Sabha last week that the government was focusing on evacuating Indians stranded in Iran and Italy as these countries were facing an “extreme situation”.