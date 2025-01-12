5 workers missing in Umrangso Coal Mine tragedy: Rescue ops continue amidst grim recovery of 4 bodies

The search for five missing workers trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Dima Hasao continues, with joint rescue operations by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, and other agencies entering their sixth day.

The tragedy began on January 6, 2025, when water gushed into the narrow, illegal coal mine, trapping nine workers underground. So far, four bodies have been recovered.

Rescue operations are being bolstered by a 12-member special rescue team from Coal India, which arrived at the site on Friday to aid in locating the remaining trapped miners.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is deeply concerning that such illegal operations persist despite existing regulations. This tragedy highlights glaring lapses in safety measures and enforcement,” wrote Gogoi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced strict legal action.

In a post on X, Sarma detailed the arrest of one individual, Punish Nunisa, under charges related to illegal mining. The FIR has been registered under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025 under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The Chief Minister assured the public of a thorough investigation, adding, “Prima facie, this appears to be an illegal mining operation.”

Meanwhile, families of the missing miners continue to wait in anguish as the rescue teams work tirelessly. Local authorities, activists, and political leaders are pressing for accountability and stricter enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.