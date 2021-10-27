5-member NCB team in Mumbai to probe graft charge against witness

Following allegation of corruption against NCB witness in the cruise drug case, a five-member NCB team reached Mumbai on Wednesday to probe allegation of graft by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, sources said.

The team is led by Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers.

The bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Sali had said, “I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case.”

Gosavi has, however, denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the NCB named Sail as a “hostile witness” in its affidavit in court on Monday.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police appointed an ACP-level officer to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case.

“All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by the officer. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far,” said police.

A total of 20 people have been arrested following a raid at the cruise rave party which was mid-way to Goa on 2 October.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested in connection with the case and his bail plea hearing is in progress in the Bombay high court after the Special NDPS court and a Mumbai Session court rejected his bail pleas.

Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi is representing Aryan Khan in the Bombay high court.

(With agency inputs)