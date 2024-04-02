5 killed in road accident in UP, driver absconds

At least five people were killed and three others critically injured when a dumper crushed an auto on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the auto was overtaking another vehicle and the dumper, coming from opposite direction, crushed it at around 05:30 am.

The accident took place near Amanpur village under Karvi Kotwali area.

According to sources, the auto, which had nine people aboard, was going to Ramghat carrying passengers from Karvi railway station.

Police said three passengers travelling in the auto died on the spot while two succumbed during treatment.

Three injured are undergoing treatment but the deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

After the accident, the driver left the dumper and fled the spot.