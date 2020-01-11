Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj and called for all possible help for the affected families.

At least 20 people are feared dead in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district after the bus they were travelling collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night.

“The accident in Kannauj is very sad. May god give strength to the bereaved families. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu is there at the site of the accident and providing support to those affected,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet (in Hindi).

कन्नौज में हुआ हादसा बहुत दुखद है। ईश्वर दुखी प्रियजनों को इसे सहने की शक्ति दें। उप्र कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @AjayLalluINC घटनास्थल पर पहुँचकर पीड़ितों को सहारा दे रहे हैं। इस कठिन घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवारों और यात्रियों को हर सम्भव मदद मिलनी चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 11, 2020

“In this difficult time, every possible help should be provided to the affected families and travellers,” the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh said.

The sleeper bus, from Farukhabad, was headed to Jaipur via Gursahaiganj in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a truck on the GT Road.

The accident was so severe that the oil tank of the truck exploded, setting both vehicles on fire.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and sought a detailed report from the District Magistrate of Kannauj. The Chief Minister also announced a relief of Rs two lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.