5 killed as service lift crashes in 40-storied Thane building

“Doing what Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts”: Lalu Prasad Yadav on reservation row
Amid the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat backing “reservations”, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on…
At least 5 workers were killed and two others injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday evening, officials said.
According to a Thane Municipal Corporation official, the incident occurred in a building in Balkumb area when the workers were descending in the service lift after completing some waterproofing works on the upper floors.
Suddenly, midway during the ride down, there was a technical snag and the lift hurtled down at high speed and crashed, killed five workers instantly and injuring 2 more.
Advertisement
Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations and more details are awaited.
Advertisement