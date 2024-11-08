5 detained under PSA for disrupting work on hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar

Five ‘hardcore criminals’ have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on charges of disrupting work on mega hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar, officials said on Friday.

Twenty-two others are also under scrutiny for disrupting work on projects of national importance.

Taking a strong stance against crime in the district to ensure law and order, including the safety and security of the public, Kishtwar District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Kumar Shavan has invoked PSA on five hardcore criminals.

Those booked under the provision of the J&K Public Safety Act 1978 include Mohommad Abdullah Gujjar, Noor Din, Ghulam Nabi Choppan, Mohammad Jaffer Sheikh, and Mohammad Ramzan.

“The individuals booked under the PSA have records of anti-national and anti-social activities records and were not desisting from their illegal acts,” the spokesman said.

“There was a clear apprehension that their actions could disturb public order and pose a threat to the security of the state. Arrest warrants were issued, directing the SSP to execute them. As soon as the warrants were received, the police took them into custody and executed the warrants.”

The DM has instructed agencies to monitor at least 22 other persons who have consistently attempted to stop work on projects of national importance under various pretexts, as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy and nexus to sabotage national interests.

It is worth noting that the Kishtwar district is considered sensitive in terms of security, with terrorist activities having been reported in the recent past.