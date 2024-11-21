Army initiates probe into allegations of torture of 4 civilians during search operations in Kishtwar

Allegations of torture of four civilians by the Army have surfaced in the Chas area of Kishtwar where a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the special forces of the Indian Army was recently killed and three soldiers injured in a terrorist attack.

Reports said these civilians were among those suspected of providing shelter to the terrorists who had earlier abducted and killed two members of the Village Defence Group (VDG).

Reacting to these allegations, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said: “Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar Sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November 2024.”

“There are some reports on the alleged ill treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured. Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored,” the White Knight Corps added.

The Army along with police and paramilitary forces had launched a search operation in the area where the terrorists ambushed the soldiers and the JCO was killed in the gunfight.

It is being alleged that the four civilians were summoned to an Army camp on 20 November for questioning during which they were beaten.

A police officer said that the matter is being investigated.

Reacting to the issue, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari wrote on X: “The reports suggesting that the Army has brutally tortured five civilians in Kishtwar are deeply concerning. The matter must be thoroughly investigated, and those found responsible must be severely punished. Such incidents should not be tolerated. My deepest sympathies are with the victims.”

PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti wrote on X: “Reports about army officials allegedly torturing five civilians in Kishtwar is yet another distressing example of how certain laws give sweeping powers & impunity to armed forces in J&K.”