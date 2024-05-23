5 dead as torrential rains lash Kerala

Five persons were killed as torrential rains lashed Kerala, inundating densely populated low-lying localities, turning roads into shallow lakes, and sending residents scurrying for higher ground.

A youth who went missing while fishing was found dead in Kottayam. Vimod Kumar (40), who went missing while fishing in a stream, was found dead in Neendoor of Kottayam on Thursday. Four other deaths were reported from across the state in various rain-related incidents on Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

Several institutions, including hospitals, faced flood-like situations in many districts across Kerala. Ernakulam district was the worst hit by storm water inundation, followed by Thrissur.

Due to the heavy rainfall, several parts of Kochi city, including tech hub Infopark and its premises at Kakkanad saw heavy water logging on Thursday. Houses and major roads in parts of Kochi were flooded in the heavy rains.

Low-lying areas of Thrissur city were also inundated. The ground floor of Aswini hospital was flooded due to the incessant rains.

Flood waters also entered the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Water entered the OutPatient area in the Institute Of Maternal and Child Health at the Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Around 20 families from Nanmanda near Balussery in Kozhikode were relocated on Wednesday night. In response to these events, four control rooms have been opened in the district.

With heavy rainfall continuing over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the weather warning for Thursday to red alert in Ernakulam and Thrissur indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Eight districts, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad ,are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall .The remaining districts are on yellow alert.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that some parts of the state are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by lightning till Saturday.The public has been advised to remain alert to avert untoward incidents from lightning and strong winds.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is a possibility of more rain in many places in the state within a short period of time and there is a possibility of flash floods and mountain floods and the public should be cautious.

The Chief Minister , in a Facebook post on Thursday said that 223 people have been shifted due to rains in the state so far and eight relief camps are currently functioning.