UPSC aspirant dies of electrocution in West Delhi’s Patel Nagar

A 26-year-old UPSC aspirant identified as Nilesh Rai died of electrocution near Patel Nagar metro station in West Delhi, where he lived as a paying guest, the official added.

According to a police official, the student touched an iron gate with electricity running through it for support to avoid the waterlogged road while passing through the area.

Finding the youth hanging on the iron gate, passersby rushed him to the RML Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident evoked instant and sharp reactions from the Opposition and a ruling party member, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who denied that it was an accident. She said it is a murder caused by criminal negligence of the government.

In a social media post on X, she asked, “The lives of common citizens have no value, what answer will the parents of that child get that he died while walking on the road.”

She demanded an FIR registered in this incident and immediate action against all those responsible for the death of the youth.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to the social media platform X to comment on the incident. He wrote: “A promising UPSC aspirant who tragically lost his life due to the negligence and incompetence of the Kejriwal government”.

“We will not remain silent on this injustice, we demand justice,” asserted the saffron party leader.

“It is not an accident, but a murder caused by the insensitivity and inadequacy of the government,” added Sirsa.