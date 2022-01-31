Over 5.5 households provided tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission: Economic Survey

More than 5.5 crore households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August, 2019.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 presented in Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the JJM seeks to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connections to households in rural India by 2024 and will benefit more than 19 crore rural families or more than 90 crore rural population.

Giving details, the survey observes that in 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, about 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural families had tap water connections in their homes.

As of 2 January 2022, 5,51,93,885 households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the mission. Six states/Union Territories have achieved the coveted status of 100 per cent households with tap water supply, namely Goa, Telangana, A & N Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana. Also, 83 districts, 1016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages have achieved 100 per cent households with tap water supply status. As on 19.01.2022, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 8,39,443 schools were provided with water supply.

Under the JJM, priority is for quality affected areas, villages in drought-prone and desert areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages, to provide functional tap connection to Schools, Anganwadi Centres, GP Buildings, Health Centre, wellness centres and community buildings. Total outlay for the mission is Rs.3.60 lakh crores.

Rural sanitation has made tremendous progress under SBM-G since its inception on 2 October 2014. Since inception till 28 December 2021, more than 10.86 crore toilets have been built in rural India.