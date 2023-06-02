43,000 liters of illicit liquor seized in Nurpur district of Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Excise team of district Nurpur during raids at Ulehriya-Khanpur, Gangwal, Bhogra and Milwan on seized 43,000 liters of illicit liquor.

State Excise and Taxation Commissioner Yunus, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that 13,000 liters of Lahan (illicit liquor) and 30,000 liters of Lahan was seized destroyed by the Nurpur Excise team.

An FIR has been registered in the police station against those accused, he added.

In yet an another incident in Kullu, a suspicious premises located at Banogi-Kullu-Beasar Road was inspected on the basis of a specific information wherein, 588 bottles of English and 369 bottles of beer were seized.

Yunus said that similar drives were being conducted in other districts as well. Excise teams of Bilaspur, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) Nurpur, Sirmaur and Mandi raided various places on Wednesday and Thursday and seized 170 bottles of English and country liquor.

Apart from this, raids were conducted at different suspected places in the state in the last few days, he informed.

Recently in district Una, many boxes of country liquor VRV Santra was seized by the police and after investigation of the holograms affixed on the bottles it was found that they were not legit, said he.

To make this campaign more successful, about 30 teams have been constituted in all the districts with a direction to work promptly and take strict action against the culprits.

Yunus further said that the department has adopted track and trace system to stop any kind of liquor smuggling, under which all permits and passes are being issued online and liquor is being transported through vehicles equipped with GPS.

He ensured that joint operations by the Excise and Police Department will continue in the future as well, while keeping a complete check on such activities and strict action will be taken against the culprits.