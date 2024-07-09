4 MP residents die in Surat building collapse, CM offers Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to victims’ families

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the five textile workers from the Sidhi district of MP, who died in a building collapse in Surat, Gujarat, on Sunday.

Seven persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the Pal area of Surat, where a six-storey residential building collapsed.

Dr Yadav expressed profound grief over the deaths and said that the Madhya Pradesh government is with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief.

Dr Yadav directed the officials concerned to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

On Sunday, textile workers from Sidhi, including Hiramani Kewat, Lalji Kewat, Shivpujan Kewat, Pravesh Kewat, and Abhilash Kewat, died when a six-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in Surat.