4 killed, 7 injured as fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel

A major fire broke out at Levana hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Four persons were killed and seven others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of the city on Monday.

According to Joint police commissioner Piyush Mordia, the fire at the Levana hotel has been extinguished.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that the hotel had been sealed till further orders.

The fire teams searched the entire premises to ensure that no one was stuck inside, he added.

Of the 30 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied on Monday.

A number of occupants managed to rush out before the fire engulfed the floors.

Asked about the cause of the incident, a district official said: “It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where the fire began.”

The state government has issued an advisory asking the officials concerned to check fire arrangements in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and other public places to check the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the fire that broke out in a hotel in Lucknow on Monday and directed the officials to provide treatment to the injured.

“The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured. Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately and speed up the relief and rescue work,” read a statement by the chief minister’s office.

To douse the fire at the earliest, all the gas cylinders are being taken out from the hotel while flammable items are also being removed from the spot.

Police and firefighters are constantly engaged in rescue operations.

According to Suryapal Gangwar, District Magistrate, “The cause of the fire is being ascertained. There’s a possibility that it happened due to a short circuit.”

Three ambulance vehicles arrived at Levana Sweets Hotel after the incident was reported while the injured are being taken to the hospital.

The security personnel and firefighters were seen entering the hotel with oxygen masks.

An SDRF team also reached the spot.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took note of the incident.

“I came to know about the tragic incident of fire in a hotel in Lucknow. I have inquired about the situation from the local administration. Relief and rescue operations are on. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident,” tweeted Singh.