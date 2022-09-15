4 killed, 15 injured in bus mishap in Rajouri

At least four passengers were killed and 15 others including children were left injured when the bus in which they were traveling fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The bus, which was on its way to Jammu from Surankote in Poonch, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Deri Ralyot in Manjakote area, said, officials. Army men, police, and locals immediately launched a rescue operation.

Shamsher Singh, Deputy Superintendent Police, Manjakote Sub-Division, was seen carrying an injured child from the wreckage of the bus. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his grief over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the mishap.

The mishap comes a day after 12 passengers were killed and 28 others were injured when an overloaded minibus met with an accident. Residents of Rajouri and Poonch districts have demanded that Traffic Police and Regional Transport Office staff should be held accountable for the loss of innocent lives.