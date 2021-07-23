At least four persons were killed, and 10 others injured when a single-storey house crashed in Govandi suburb of northeast Mumbai, BMC Disaster Control said on Friday.

The incident happened around 5 am when the ground-plus-one storey structure in Shivaji Nagar collapsed, catching the victims unawares in sleep.

Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescuers rushed to the spot and retrieved at least four bodies from the rubble and saved the rest, even as intermittent rains hampered relief efforts.

The dead have been identified as Mukar Z. Shaikh, 80, and three women – Shamshad Shaikh, 45, Neha Parvez Shaikh, 35 and Farhin Shaikh, 22.

The injured were rushed to the BMC’s Sion and Rajawadi hospitals for treatment and their condition was described as stable.