3,127 senior citizens choose ‘vote-from-home’ facility for Raj bypolls

A total of 3,127 senior citizen voters cast their votes via the ‘vote-from-home’ facility for the November 13 bypolls in seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, a senior electoral official said on Monday.

“The vote-from-home facility for senior citizens of 85-plus age, and those with over 40 per cent disability, began on November 4, and concluded on November 10,” Chief Electoral Officer Navin Mahajan said.

As many as 37 people under the above mentioned senior citizens category passed away without exercising their franchise, he said.

Mahajan said as many as 3,193 voters in above two categories had applied by filing the prescribed form 12-D for the availing facility of vote-from-home. Of them 3127 voters have cast their ballot within the deadline that ended yesterday.

The voters willing to avail the facility of “Home – Voting” were given five days from the date of the election notification on October 18, 2024. Accordingly, the applicants were scheduled to submit duly filled Form – D by October 23 last month.

However, 37 if the applicants expired before the day assigned them polling day by the election department officials.

Twentynine others could not vote as they were not available at home to the visiting polling team that provided them a chance twice in the two phased drill.

Polls will be held on seven assembly seats Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli -Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar (ST) and Chorasi (ST) on Wednesday.

More than 1.93 million voters will decide the fate of 69 contestants, including Amit Ola-Congress (Jhunjhunu), Aryaan Zuber – Congress (Ramgarh), Jagmohan Meena -BJP (Dausa), Shanta Meena – BJP (Salumbar – ST), and Kanika Beniwal -RLP (Khinvsar) — on November 13.