30 hotels of Himachal Tourism running in losses

As many as 30 hotels of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation in the state are running in losses. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed this to the state Assembly while responding to a question asked by MLA Sudhir Sharma during Question Hour on Tuesday.

These include hotels located at Dharamsala, Manali, Shimla, Kullu, Chail, Kufri, Kalpa, Palampur, Keylong, Pong Dam, Parwanoo, Chamba, Nurpur, Chindi, Rampur, Fagu, Rohru, Paonta, Mandi, Kyarighat and other places.

Besides, the Tourism Development Corporation had to close the hotels and cafes located in Sadhupul and Parwanoo after Covid pandemic, he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, he said that the government would consider taking a policy decision to lease out the loss-making hotels of the corporation.

In response to a question by MLA Devendra Kumar Bhutto, Mukesh Agnihotri said that from the year 2020 till January 31, 2023, about 2,73,34,891 fish seeds were put in various reservoirs, rivers and drains of the state.

Govind Sagar, Kol Dam, Pong Dam, Chamera, and Ranjit Sagar Dam produced 605.44 metric tonnes of fish in the year 2020-21, while in 2021-22 around 601 metric tonnes and 503 metric tonnes of fish were produced in 2022-23 till February 28.

In response to a question by Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Agnihotri said that Tanda Medical College is a registered institute for Cadaver Organ Retrieval Surgery, since March 2021 and so far two patients have been operated.

He said that this surgery related to organ transplant is possible only when the organ related to the transplant is available.

In response to a question by MLA Ajay Solanki, the Deputy Chief Minister said that there have been no irregularities in the purchase of PPE kits, sanitizers, and other equipment in the Nahan Medical College during the Corona period.

He said that during the Corona period, only one ventilator has been purchased in this hospital for Rs 6.59 lakh, which is in use and is functioning smoothly.