3 infiltrating Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir, gunfight underway in Rajouri

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed on Thursday in two joint operations conducted in North Kashmir’s Kupwara by the Indian Army and J&K Police.

J&K Police said in two successful joint operations J&K Police and Army neutralised three terrorists in the border district of Kupwara.

These successful operations are a result of perfect synergy between the police and Army. As close vigil is being maintained and more thrust has been on developing human intelligence regarding infiltration attempts from the Line of Control (LoC) at Kupwara.

Advertisement

Police said that specific inputs were developed on 27 August about simultaneous infiltration attempts from Karnah and Kumkadi in Machhal Sectors and were shared with Army units concerned and joint ambushes of J&K Police and Army were deployed.

While at Kumkadi, suspicious movement was detected around 1930 hrs on 28 August shortly after which firing commenced which was carried on till early morning on 29 August.

Meanwhile, suspicious movement was detected in Karnah Sector around 2100 hrs on 28 August shortly after which firing commenced there as well and continued into early hours of 29 August, Police said.

Upon conducting search in the morning at both locations, two bodies were sighted at Kumkadi while one body was sighted at Karnah encounter site.

Further search operations are ongoing, legal formalities are underway.

This is the sixth operation in district Kupwara this year, which has now resulted in the total count of foreign terrorists killed to 10.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, “Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara.”

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara,” it said in another post on the social media site.

Meanwhile, Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain said that an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported in the Budhal area of Rajouri.

“On 28 August at 2130 hrs, a search operation was launched by security forces in the Kheri Mohra Lathi & Danthal areas (P/S Budhal, Rajouri). At 2345 hrs, contact was established with terrorists near Kheri Mohra, leading to an exchange of fire. Further details are awaited”, he wrote on X.