3 Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed while a constable of J&K Police, Mudasir Khan, was martyred on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces at Najibhat in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

After the encounter, incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the dead terrorists, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The chance encounter started in the morning at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area in Baramulla. The J&K Police, the CRPF, and the Army were engaged in the fight against the terrorists.

The IGP informed that they were tracking the Pakistani terrorists who were active in the area for the last three to four months and were planning attacks in Srinagar. He said the security forces could be able to neutralise as many as 22 Pakistani terrorists so far this year.

Talking about the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, the IGP said, “We are making security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra for the last one month, and have held many meetings. We will provide three-tier security. Drone surveillance, CCTV camera, and RFID will be in place to monitor the movement of the yatra as we will ensure an incident-free event.”

Meanwhile, three civilians were injured in a grenade attack at a check post of the police and CRPF at the Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Tuesday evening. Terrorists hurled a grenade and also fired upon a checking party of CRPF and Police in Yaripora. However, it missed the target and exploded away from them. Three civilians injured in the attack were shifted to a hospital.