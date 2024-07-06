Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in JK

An Army soldier of the elite forces was killed on Saturday in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The gunfight broke out in the Modergam village of Kulgam in the morning when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. Atleast two to three terrorists have been trapped in the area.

The soldier was injured when terrorists fired at them. He was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reports said.

Advertisement

Informing about the gunfight, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on microblogging site X, “Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow.”

Reinforcements of the Army, CRPF and SOG of the J&K Police have been rushed to the spot.

The encounter has come amid the annual Amarnath Yatra and heightened security arrangements in J&K. The yatra began from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal in the valley.