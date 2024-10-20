3 migrant labourers killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in J&K

Three migrant labourers were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack at a labour camp near Sonamarg in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

Reports said that two labourers died on the spot and another succumbed while on way to hospital. The other injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed the incident saying “Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow.”

Advertisement

This is the second terrorist attack on migrant labourers in the past three days in the valley.

A bullet-riddled body of a non-local labourer identified as Ashok Chauhan was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora Shopian on Friday.

Reports said that terrorists attacked a camp of labourers engaged in building a tunnel at Gagangir near Sonmarg in central Kashmir.

Security forces have been rushed to the area where one terrorist is reported to be trapped.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X: “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”

PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal.”

Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said: “Such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere, urging the Govt to take immediate measures to contain such brutal attacks on innocent Labourers.”

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said: “A deeply troubling report of yet another terrorist attack on migrant labourers has surfaced from Ganderbal. Barely 48 hours ago, a non-local labourer was killed in Shopian. These despicable attacks appear to be deliberate attempts to disturb peace. Culprits must be brought to book and punished.”