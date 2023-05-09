3 Maoists killed, cop injured in gun battle in Odisha

In a gun battle between the security forces and the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), at least three Maoists were killed and a police officer was injured during a combing operation in a forested area in Kalahandi district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The shootout occurred in the wee hours when a combing operation against the LWEs was underway. During the exchange of fire, three Maoists have been killed and a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer has suffered injuries, Director General of Police Sunil K Bansal said on Tuesday.

The injured DSP has been rushed to government-run Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir for treatment. The combing operation is still underway in the forest areas along the border of Kalahandi-Kandhamal districts, the DGP said.

Details of the combing operation are still awaited. In the wake of Chhattisgarh naxal attack in which 11 persons including ten security personnel were gunned down on 26 April, Odisha police had sounded alert in several districts including Kalahandi in anticipation of Naxal offensive in these areas.

It is pertinent to note here that Odisha witnessed a marginal dip in Maoist activities or Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in 2022 in comparison to 2021, according to a white paper presented in the State Assembly.

In anti-naxal operations across the State, seven Maoists of outlawed outfits were killed in 2022. The state recorded 27 cases of violence involving Maoists, in which seven red rebels were killed while 12 were arrested in police action. At least eight civilians and three security personnel were killed, and three Maoists have surrendered in 2022.

In 2021, the state had reported 28 incidents of violence involving the red rebels, in which seven Maoists were killed and one security personnel was slain. Two civilians were also killed, while 36 red rebels were arrested and 21 had surrendered.