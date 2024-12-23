3 Khalistani terrorists killed in encounter in UP’s Pilibhit

Three dreaded Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Puranpur area of Pilibhit district early Monday.

ADG ( Law and Order) Amitabh Yash confirmed the death of the three Khalistani terrorists in the encounter. The terrorists had reportedly thrown a grenade at Gurdaspur police post recently.

Advertisement

According to police, all the three terrorists belonged to the Khalistan Commando Force. Two AK-47s and two pistols were recovered from the spot.

Advertisement

A joint team of Punjab and UP Police has taken this action and the encounter took place at around 5 am on Monday near Hardoi Branch Canal in Puranpur area.

The terrorists killed were identified as Pratap Singh (23) of Shahnoor Khurd Kalanaur in Gurdaspur; Virender Singh (23), under Aishban police station in Kalanaur and Gurvinder Singh (20) of Budhipur Kalanaur, Gurdaspur. All the three were wanted in the case of attack on a police post in Gurdaspur city of Punjab.

Two UP police constables were also injured in the encounter. Constable Sumit Rathi, Police Station Madhotanda and Mohammad Shahnawaz, Special Operations Group (SOG) have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials were investigating the incident.