3 die in bus accident in MP; CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of dead

At least 13 people were charred to death trapped inside a bus that caught fire after overturning, on being hit head-on by a speeding dumper in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police and district administration officials, the collision took place near the Semri ghat under the Bajranghgarh police station limit at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief at the accident and ordered an inquiry.

The Chief Minister also announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured person.

The CM cancelled all his programmes at Bhopal this morning and rushed to Guna to meet the injured and take stock of the situation.

The private bus ferrying around 30 passengers, was going from Guna to Aaron, about 40 km away while the dumper was coming from Aaron to Guna.

Police said the dumper was coming down the ghat at a high speed. It is suspected that the dumper’s brakes and steering failed and its driver lost control of the vehicle. It rammed into the bus that was coming upwards on the ghat. The bus overturned and almost instantly caught fire.

Thirteen passengers inside the bus were burnt alive, while 15 sustained serious burn injuries before villagers and rescuers managed to somehow bring them out of the bus.

The flames of the bus could be doused in about two hours. The injured, many in critical condition, were rushed to the Guna district hospital.

According to Guna Tehsildar Gaurishankar Berwa, 13 passengers died inside the bus.