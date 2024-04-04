290 candidates filed nomination in for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala

With the deadline for submission of nomination papers for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday, a total of 290 candidates submitted their nomination papers from various constituencies in Kerala.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place Friday. The final list of candidates will be compiled after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers ends on April 8.

Constituency-wise information about the candidates who have filed their nomination papers so far are Thiruvananthapuram 22, Attingal 14, Kollam 15, Pathanamthitta 10, Mavelikkara 14, Alappuzha 14, Kottayam 17, Idukki 12, Ernakulam 14, Chalakudy 13, Thrissur 15, Alathur 8, Palakkad 16, Ponnani 20, Malappuram 14, Kozhikode 15, Wayanad 12 , Vadakara 14, Kannur 18, Kasaragod 13.

On Thursday, the last day of nomination papers, 252 nomination papers were received.

Kerala goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect 20 MPs.