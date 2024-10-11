289 students skilled under MCL’s CSR initiative bag placement

At least 289 students from the peripheral areas of Odisha’s Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), skilled under the ‘SAKSHAM’ CSR initiative of MCL, have been gainfully employed in leading industries.

These students were presented their offer letters during a convocation ceremony held at NITCON foundation, Angul centre.

On behalf of the MCL, S K Sinha, General Manager (CSR) was present on this occasion.

The MCL is providing skill development in the mining sector through ‘Saksham’ with the aim to train 1,010 candidates in partnership with NITCON Foundation. The project focuses on skilling the youths with industry-relevant skills across various mining domains, GM-CSR Sinha said.

A total of 540 candidates have successfully completed their training, including 132 female and 408 male participants. Female candidates are being trained in trades such as mine electrician, mine welder, and HEMM mechanic. This has enabled gender diversity within the workforce, he added.