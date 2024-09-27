MCL surpasses 100 million tonnes coal despatch, sets new record

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), one of the eight subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, has achieved a significant milestone in operational excellence by surpassing the 100 million-tonne mark in coal despatch for the financial year 2024-25.

The company achieved this milestone on Thursday, with a record 16 days ahead of the last fiscal year, said the company officials on Friday.

The company also recorded a remarkable 22 per cent growth in environment-friendly coal despatch through rail mode, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable practices.

The 100 million tonnes of coal despatch, reflects an impressive 7 per cent overall growth compared to the last fiscal year. With a 9 per cent growth in coal dispatch to the power sector, MCL remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the energy security of the country, they said.

“Surpassing the 100 million tonnes mark in record time is a testament to the relentless dedication of our workforce. This accomplishment underscores our operational excellence and MCL’s commitment to meet the nation’s energy demands efficiently”, said Uday Anant Kaole, MCL’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director