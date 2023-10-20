26 crore cards created under AB-PMJAY till October 19: Health Ministry

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana crossed the milestone of 26 crore Ayushman cards across the country on October 19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The flagship scheme of the BJP-led Centre, which is being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA), provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore beneficiary families.

“Ayushman card creation is the most fundamental activity under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The government is making all out efforts to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries possess the Ayushman card,” the ministry said.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 4 crore Ayushman cards, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 3.69 crore cards and Chhattisgarh with 2.04 crore cards, it said.

The ministry also informed that since the launch of the Ayushman Bhav campaign, more than 1.5 crore Ayushman card requests have been successfully received on the NHA’s platform. In this month, 86 lakh cards have been created till October 19.

“The AB-PMJAY has successfully catered to 5.7 crore hospital admissions worth more than Rs 70,000 crore. Thus, saving more than 1 lakh crore out of pocket expenditure of poor and deprived families,” it said.

It may be mentioned that the Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG) in its performance audit report on the AB-PMJAY presented during the Parliament during the Monsoon session highlighted various irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.