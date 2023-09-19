25-year old mother gangraped, killed in Assam

A mother of a one-month-old baby was reportedly subjected to a brutal gang rape and subsequently killed in her own home in Assam’s Morigaon district.

This horrifying incident unfolded on Monday night in the Pasatia area of the district, during a time when the husband of the victim was away from home.

The woman was alone at home with her newborn when unidentified perpetrators forcibly entered her residence.

According to police, she was sexually assaulted and then strangled to death.

Her husband told local media: “I’ve been working night shifts for a year now, and I’ve never had a problem.”

“My wife did mention that occasionally there were suspicious individuals loitering around the area late at night, but I didn’t pay much attention to it. When I returned home this morning, I was devastated to learn about the incident,” he said.

A police team swiftly arrived at the scene and took the victim’s body for the post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer stated, “An investigation has been initiated, and we are awaiting the results of the autopsy report.”