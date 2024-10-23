Closure of 36 Revenue Circle Offices across Assam sparks concern among residents

The Assam Revenue Department has decided to close down 36 revenue circle offices across the state.

The move, aimed at streamlining administrative services, will involve relocating staff from the affected offices to other revenue circles within the same district. However, many locals fear that the closures will severely disrupt access to essential revenue-related services, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The closures span several districts, with notable offices such as Sarupeta in Bajali district and Baghbar and Sarthebari in Barpeta district set to be shut down. Other affected offices include Dangtol and Manikpur in Bongaigaon, Halem in Biswanath, and Sapekhati in Charaideo.

Advertisement

Darrang’s Pathorighat and Pub Mangaldai, Gogamukh in Dhemaji, and Agomoni and Chapar in Dhubri are also slated for closure.

Additional closures will impact Dibrugarh (West), Rongjuli in Goalpara, Khumtai in Golaghat, and several offices in Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, including North Guwahati and Chandrapur. Other affected districts include Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

The official announcement has sparked strong reactions, with critics warning that residents, particularly those in rural areas, will face longer travel distances and delays in accessing critical services. Many argue that the closures could disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, making it more difficult for them to handle revenue-related matters efficiently.