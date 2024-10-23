Gaurav Gogoi campaigns for Assam bypoll; faces protest

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday campaigned in the Samaguri Legislative Assembly constituency alongside Tanzil Hussain, son of MP Rakibul Hussain, for the upcoming by-election.

However, the rally encountered resistance with a group of villagers chanting “Go Back” in protest. Despite the setback, Gogoi’s support signals Tanzil’s bid to become Assam’s youngest MLA in the November 13 polls.

Gogoi also met former Assam minister Brindaban Goswami, where he expressed deep respect for the diverse political ideologies that shape Assam’s landscape.

Acknowledging the natural presence of political differences, Gogoi stressed the importance of respecting various viewpoints, noting that individuals from across the political spectrum have played crucial roles in shaping both Assam and the country.

Gogoi also emphasized his intent to learn from seasoned political figures who have contributed to the state’s growth over the years, underscoring the value of experience in guiding future leadership.

His remarks highlighted an appreciation for the rich political traditions of Assam and the significance of drawing insights from veteran leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

