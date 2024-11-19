2025 will be dedicated to national unity and good governance: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 2025 would be extremely significant as Janjatiya Gauarv Varsh (a year of the tribal pride) coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Patel.

“We will celebrate the adoption of the Constitution and raise awareness about the completion of 50 years of the ‘Emergency’ – the murder of democracy. The 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar will also be observed in the year 2025. 2025 will be the birth centenary year of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will also be a year to achieve the goal of Zero Poverty. The entire year will be dedicated to the themes of Antyodaya to Sarvodaya, national unity, and good governance. Various events will be organised throughout the year to commemorate these important occasions,” he announced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement during a high-level meeting with senior government officials here on Tuesday held to discuss the upcoming programmes and provide necessary instructions for their implementation.

CM said, “The ‘Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution’ will begin on December 26, 2024. To mark the occasion, the Preamble of the Constitution should be read, and an oath of allegiance to the Constitution should be taken across all government institutions, departments, offices, schools, and universities in Lucknow and other areas. Schools and colleges should organize activities like essay writing and debates. The Parliamentary Affairs Department will act as the nodal department for this initiative. A detailed plan for year-long events should be released as soon as possible.”

“People from all over the world will visit the Prayagraj Kumbh. This is a great opportunity for the world to learn and understand India. A ‘Constitution Gallery’ based on the Indian Constitution should be set up at the Mahakumbh. This gallery will display discussions about the formation of the Constituent Assembly, the entire process of drafting the Constitution, and related information through audio-visual presentations,” he said.

He said under the guidance of the prime minister, the double-engine government is working dedicatedly for the preservation of tribal culture and the welfare of tribal communities. A tribal museum has already been established in Imlia Koder, Balrampur, and two more museums are being set up by the Government of India. At the Mahakumbh, a special gallery should be set up focusing on Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the tribal culture of the state, and the government’s efforts in this regard.

“On the occasion of Atal Ji’s birth centenary, Atal Research Chairs and Good Governance Chairs would be established in universities. The Higher Education Department should take the necessary actions for this. Similarly, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel would be celebrated throughout the year with various programs promoting national unity. The Home Department will serve as the nodal department for these activities.