2024 LS polls: PM Modi says INDIA bloc ‘anti-Sanatan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday labeled the opposition INDIA bloc “anti-Sanatan” and accused its leaders of insulting Lord Krishna.

“I went to Dwarka and went down into the sea and worshiped Lord Krishna. But the prince of Congress said there is nothing worth worshiping under the sea. These people are rejecting our thousands of years of faith and devotion just for vote bank,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Gajraula in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar from Amroha Lok Sabha seat, Modi said, “I want to ask the leaders of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who call themselves Yaduvanshi, how can you compromise with those who insult Lord Krishna and Dwarka.”

He said this game of appeasement had set UP and especially our Western UP in the fire of riots. People here can never forget that era of hooliganism.

The PM said that once again the shooting of the film of two princes is going on in UP. But, this film had already been rejected. Every time they pick up the basket of nepotism, corruption and appeasement and go out to seek votes from the people of UP. They never leave any opportunity to attack our faith. These people also used to create obstacles in the Tigri fair here.

The Congress candidate here in Amroha( Danish Ali) had an objection even in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The PM asked the gathering whether a person who does not approve of Bharat Mata Ki Jai should get entry into Parliament.

PM Modi said that the invitation for the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was rejected by Congress and SP. People hungry for vote bank, boycotted Pran Pratistha. They should have learned from those who fought the Babri case. Even this did not satisfy him, hence they are abusing Ram Mandir and Sanatan Aastha every day.

The PM said that a grand Surya Tilak of Lord Shri Ram was done on Ram Navami. When the entire country is in Rammay, then the people of Samajwadi Party call Ram devotees hypocrites.

Prime Minister Modi said that earlier governments have been betraying SC, ST and OBC in the name of social justice. But Modi is working day and night to fulfill the dream of social justice of Jyotiba Phule, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Talking about the importance of Amroha, he said the place not only plays the dholak but also highlights the country. The whole world has seen the amazing feat that Mohammed Shami did in the Cricket World Cup. The Central Government has given him the Arjuna Award for his excellent performance in sports and CM Yogi’s government is also building a stadium for the youth here.

The PM said that CM Yogi was worried about sugarcane farmers. The sugarcane farmers of Amroha can never forget how much they were harassed for payments earlier. But today, along with record purchase of sugarcane, record payments are being made in the state. When the SP government was in power, the sugarcane farmers of Amroha were paid an average of only Rs 500 crore a year. Whereas under Yogi ji’s government, about Rs 1500 crore has been paid to the sugarcane farmers every year.

PM Modi said that Yogi ji’s government has been here for seven years and he has shown in UP what governance, law and order and development should be.

Under the leadership of Yogi ji, the records of both 2014 and 2019 will be broken. UP is going to write a new history this time. He appealed that on April 26, BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar should be sent to Parliament by winning with record votes.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the rally .