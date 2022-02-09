2002-batch IPS officer Gajbhiye gets double promotion after 14 years’ legal battle

Locked in almost a decade-and-a-half-long legal battle, 2002-batch IPS officer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, currently officiating as principal of the Traffic Training Institute in Superintendent of Police rank, has been conferred double promotion by the State government.

From the current Superintendent of Police rank posting, Gajbhiye has been promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG) effective from 23 February 2016, and to the rank of IG with retrospective effect from 1 January 2020 after the corruption charges leveled against him could not be legally corroborated.

The Orissa High Court had earlier ordered the government to retrospectively process all promotions and benefits and dropping of disciplinary proceedings against the officer.

With the HC’s reprieve, Gajbhiye was promoted to Inspector General rank officer. His promotional avenues were held up due to the initiation of disciplinary proceedings by the Home Department.

“A proceeding which is not initiated in a lawful manner sans the avowed principles of natural justice cannot be a just proceeding and is void. This writ petition is allowed accordingly. Consequently, the Opposite Parties are directed to confer all the promotions and benefits appurtenant thereto retrospectively to the petitioner vis-a-vis his batch mates” the HC acting on Gajbhiye’s petition had earlier ordered.

Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against Gajbhiye in 2008 when he was officiating as SP of Malkangiri district. He had faced charges of misuse of grants for arrest and surrender of left-wing extremists.

The IPS officer had moved to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stating that injustice has been meted out to him. However, CAT had declined to intervene in the matter. Later the officer had sought the intervention of Orissa High Court seeking the quashing of disciplinary proceedings and promotional avenues to him.