IPS Debasish Dhar will contest from Birbhum

Debasish Dhar, a 2010 batch IPS officer from the State Police Service (SPS), who earlier submitted his resignation, will contest from Birbhum. BJP today declared his nomination. Dr Pranat Tudu, medical professional will contest from Jhargram Parliamentary constituency for BJP. Dhar was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Cooch Behar during the Assembly elections in 2021.

During his tenure as SP, Cooch Behar, the incident of firing had taken place at Sitalkuchi by the Central Force jawans which led to the death of four people near a polling booth. Later, Dhar was removed from the post of SP and subsequently suspended. Recently, his suspension was withdrawn and he was posted as the Officer on Compulsory Waiting (OCW). In his resignation, Dhar cited personal issues and also mentioned that he wants to get involved in social work.

