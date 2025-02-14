DG CRPF calls on Assam CM

Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter’s official residence here on Friday.

This was the maiden meeting of Singh had with the Chief Minister after the assumption of office as DG, CRPF. Officials termed the visit as a courtesy call.

Advertisement

During their meeting, while exchanging pleasantries, the DG presented a memento and a flower bouquet to the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Later, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Assam wrote on the micro blogging site X, “Director General of CRPF GP Singh called upon Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi today for a courtesy meeting.”

It may be mentioned that prior to his appointment as DG CRPF by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Singh served as Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Police close to two years.

Singh is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from the 1991-batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.