At least 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An encounter began between the security forces and terrorists in the Chakura area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a joint team of police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chakoora, officials said.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

As the security forces zeroed in, terrorists hiding in the area fired on them. “The encounter has started in Chakura area of Shopian. Police and other security forces are on the job,” police sources had said.

The identity of the slain terrorists and their affiliation are yet to be determined.

Further details are awaited.

On October 10, the security forces had killed four terrorists in two separate encounters in the Kulgam and Pulwama districts in the valley and recovered an M4 rifle that is used by the US Army, two AK 47 assault rifles and a pistol.

Two terrorists were also eliminated in a brief encounter in the Dadoora area of Pulwama where two AK rifles were recovered. Incriminating material was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

On October 7, three terrorists were killed in a 12-hours long encounter in the Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district while in another terror incident, a close associate of the slain commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Riyaz Naikoo was shot dead on Tuesday night in the Nunar village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where he attacked a BJP leader Ghulam Qadir who escaped unhurt.

The HM terrorist Shabir Ahmad was shot dead by the BJP leader’s security officer Mohammad Altaf who was also injured in the exchange of fire and later succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

The killed terrorists were local Kashmiris and have been identified as Sajad Malla, Junaid Rasheed and Mehraj Din. They were involved in several incidents of attacks at security forces personnel and civilians.