# India

2 shooters held in Punjab for murder in MP

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | November 11, 2024 4:39 pm

Two hired shooters reportedly connected to Canada-based Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla have been arrested by the Punjab police in connection with the killing of a murder convict, Jaswant Singh Gill, who was out on parole in his hometown Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and was shot down on Thursday.

According to sources, the two shooters, Navjot Singh alias Neetu and Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, after carrying out the killing, had fled on Thursday late night to Chandigarh from Gwalior in a taxi booked for them from Canada by a man named Satpal, brother of Sukhvinder whom the convict Jaswant Singh Gill had killed eight years ago.

Besides, Satpal had also transferred Rs 2.50 lakh to his cousin Jita alias Jitu Singh in Gwalior who helped him with inputs about the whereabouts of Jaswant Singh Gill, sources added.The state police got a vital lead about the killers, which it shared with Punjab police.

According to police officials, the Punjab police nabbed the two shooters yesterday and are presently questioning them after taking them on remand. After that, the MP police will take the shooters on transit remand.

On Thursday evening, the two shooters came on a motorcycle and shot Jaswant Singh Gill thrice outside his house in the Dabra area of Gwalior. Gill was out on parole since 28 October. He had killed his wife’s cousin Sukhvinder in 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

