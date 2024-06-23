2 security personnel martyred in Naxal IED blast in Sukma

Two security personnel were martyred in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Silger area of Sukma district.

The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon, targeting a truck carrying members of the 201 CoBRA Battalion during a routine Road Opening Party (ROP) duty.

According to official sources, the Naxalites planted the IED along the route from Jagargunda area to Tekalgudam.

Advertisement

The explosion took place at around 3 pm local time as the truck passed by, resulting in the deaths of driver Vishnu R and co-driver Shailendra. Security forces have since cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the attack and expressed his condolences.

“I pray for the peace of the departed souls and strength for their families. The ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Bastar have left the Naxalites desperate, and they are resorting to such cowardly acts. The martyrdom of our soldiers will not be in vain; we will not rest until the Naxal insurgency is eradicated,” he stated.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Naxal violence in southern Chhattisgarh. Approximately a month ago, a vehicle carrying the local police station in-charge was targeted by a similar IED in Bijapur district. The officer and his colleague narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

It is noteworthy that security forces in the Bastar division have neutralized 141 Naxalites since January this year, with several more injured. However, the ongoing conflict has also claimed the lives of seven security personnel.

The Tekalgudam area, where this latest attack occurred, has been a stronghold of Naxal commanders Hidma and Deva. Security forces recently established a camp in this region to curb Naxal activities and enhance security.