Top cadres among 50 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh; govt attributes it to rehab efforts

In a decisive setback to Naxal insurgency, 50 cadres, including several high-ranking members, surrendered before security forces in Bijapur on Sunday. Among them were 13 insurgents carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹68 lakh, marking one of the most significant mass surrenders in recent years.

The development underscores the combined impact of sustained counter-insurgency operations and Chhattisgarh’s rehabilitation initiatives aimed at dismantling the Naxal network.

The surrender, facilitated under the state’s Niyad Nellanar policy, signals a growing disenchantment within Naxal ranks as the security forces continued to assert dominance in insurgent strongholds. Officials say the move also reflects the increasing reach of governance and development programs in previously Naxal-controlled regions, prompting cadres to abandon the path of violence.

Among those who laid down arms were senior members of the banned CPI (Maoist), including Ravindra Karam, a member of PLGA Battalion No. 1 with a bounty of ₹8 lakh, and Bhima Oyam, an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the National Park Area Committee, who had a ₹5 lakh bounty on his head and had been active for over 25 years.

Another prominent Naxal to surrender was Aaytu Potam, a Janatana Sarkar president with a ₹1 lakh bounty who had been associated with the Maoist movement since 1996.

Notably, 32 of the surrendered Naxals were from the militia wing that has been the backbone of Naxal operations in Bastar. The decreasing support from local tribal communities has been a crucial factor in pushing these insurgents to surrender, security officials noted.

Officials attributed the surrender to a combination of factors, including intensified security operations, and rehabilitation incentives offered by the government.

Many cadres expressed frustration over internal conflicts within the Naxal leadership and their increasing acts of violence against innocent tribals. The expansion of roads, electricity, and welfare schemes in Maoist strongholds has led many to rethink their association with the insurgency. The Niyad Nellanar policy that offers surrendered Naxal insurgents an immediate financial grant of ₹25,000, vocational training, and assistance in reintegrating into society, has also played a crucial role in drawing them away from militancy.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav said these surrenders prove that Maoist ideology has lost its appeal and that villages now trust development, not fear.

The surrender comes amid a broader push by security forces to weaken Maoist influence in Bastar. According to police data, since January 1, 2025, 153 Maoists have been arrested, 157 have surrendered, and 83 have been neutralized in encounters. Authorities have also deployed advanced surveillance tools, including drone monitoring and artificial intelligence-based tracking, to curb Maoist activity. Over 10 new CRPF and DRG camps have been established in core Maoist zones since last year, strengthening the security grid.

Reacting to the surrender, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Chhattisgarh’s efforts in tackling Naxal insurgency. He said that with each successful operation and rehabilitation initiative, India moves closer to becoming a Naxal-free nation.

He reiterated that the government’s resolve remains firm, stating that Naxal violence has no place in a democratic society.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the success of the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, reaffirming his government’s commitment to bringing Naxal insurgents back into the mainstream.

He stated that every surrendered cadre represents a step toward lasting peace in Bastar and urged more insurgents to shun violence and join the path of development. However, Opposition leaders have called for greater transparency in the allocation of rehabilitation funds, demanding a structured oversight mechanism to ensure surrendered cadres receive full benefits.

Authorities have outlined the immediate course of action for the surrendered Naxal insurgents. They will undergo psychological counseling, skill development training, and be provided assistance to reintegrate into society.

Additionally, the state government has allocated ₹5.2 crore for new vocational training centers in Dantewada and Bijapur to support former insurgents. Security forces remain on high alert, as intelligence inputs suggest Naxal retaliation attempts in response to the recent setbacks. Combing operations have been intensified across key districts ahead of the monsoon season, a period when Naxals traditionally regroup.